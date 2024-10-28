BRICS summit held in Kazan generates considerable attention, debate

(MENAFN) The recent BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, has generated considerable attention and debate, marking a pivotal moment in the group’s evolution. Its significance lies not just in the scale of representation but also in the underlying concepts discussed, making it an event that cannot be easily overlooked.



Shifting focus from the ceremonial aspects of the summit, two key dimensions emerge that, while interconnected, highlight distinct outcomes from the gathering.



The first dimension pertains to the tangible agreements reached during the summit. Observers may note that while numerous declarations were made, there is a notable disparity between ambition and actionable plans. The discussions covered a wide range of critical issues, and a basic consensus was achieved among the diverse array of participants—a noteworthy accomplishment in itself. However, the final declarations often leaned towards generalities, emphasizing the need for action rather than outlining specific steps. Interestingly, rather than heralding a new world order, the final communiqué also included extensive support for enhancing the functionality of existing global institutions, such as the UN Security Council, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Trade Organization.



The second dimension of the summit speaks to its long-term implications. In this context, the Kazan gathering can be viewed as a landmark event for BRICS, as it signifies a transition from being a loosely defined coalition to a more structured and influential forum. The summit has established BRICS as an essential venue for dialogue, where important global issues are on the table and a significant trend in international relations is beginning to take shape.



In summary, while the immediate results of the BRICS summit may appear modest, the event represents a critical step in the group’s development, positioning it as a vital player in the contemporary geopolitical landscape. As BRICS continues to evolve, its role in shaping future discussions on global governance and cooperation will undoubtedly grow in importance.

