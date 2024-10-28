Trump campaign heavily criticizes Harris due to Beyonce ‘lies’

(MENAFN) In a recent spat, former President Donald has accused Vice President Kamala Harris of misleading voters by promoting a rally that many attendees believed would feature a performance by pop icon Beyonce. The event, held in Houston, Texas, attracted over 30,000 supporters, many of whom anticipated a free concert after reports suggested that the superstar would be performing alongside Harris.



Ahead of the rally, outlets including MSNBC and the Washington Post indicated that Beyonce was scheduled to appear at the event, with NBC even citing sources who claimed she would “also be expected to perform.” Although Beyonce had previously endorsed the use of her song "Freedom" for the Harris campaign, expectations of a full performance were dashed when she took the stage for a brief appearance with her former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.



During her under-five-minute speech, Beyonce clarified that her presence was as a mother rather than as an entertainer, urging rally attendees to support abortion rights. She echoed Harris's call for voters to mobilize in favor of reproductive freedom ahead of the November 5 elections. “It’s time for America to sing a new song,” Beyonce declared, encouraging attendees to add their voices to a “new American song” of unity and dignity.



Following the event, Trump addressed the situation during a rally in Michigan, criticizing the Harris campaign's apparent failure to meet supporters' expectations. He remarked on the chaos that ensued when Beyonce left the stage, stating, “Beyonce went up and spoke for a couple of minutes and then left, and the place went crazy,” referring to the negative reactions that followed.



This exchange highlights the growing tensions in the 2024 presidential race, particularly as both parties attempt to rally support from their bases. Trump's comments underscore his strategy of capitalizing on perceived missteps by the Harris campaign, while the expectation surrounding celebrity endorsements continues to play a pivotal role in modern political events.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108824499