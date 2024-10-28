Unidentified combat drones strike 2 US military bases in Syria

(MENAFN) Reports indicate that unknown combat drones targeted two U.S. military bases in Syria over the weekend, with significant activity observed at the Al-Omar oil field base in Deir ez-Zor province. Multiple kamikaze drones attacked the base on Sunday evening, triggering sirens and prompting U.S. military aircraft to be deployed in the area. In response to the drone attacks, U.S. stationed at the base retaliated by firing artillery shells at nearby villages, including Khusham, Al-Jafra, Al-Huwaijah, and Al-Mari'iyah, where Iranian-backed groups are reportedly located.



Additionally, the Al-Tanf military base near the Jordan-Syria border also experienced a drone assault. According to local sources, U.S. air defenses at the base successfully intercepted some of the drones, although several managed to strike the facility. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported from either incident, and the U.S. military has yet to issue a statement regarding the attacks.



These incidents highlight the ongoing tension in Syria, where U.S. bases are frequently targeted by drone and missile attacks attributed to unidentified armed groups, likely with ties to Iranian forces. The situation remains fluid as the U.S. maintains a military presence in the region, largely in support of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which are associated with the PKK/YPG, while various areas continue to be contested by Syrian government forces and Iranian-backed militias.

