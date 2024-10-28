Iran’s expects yearly saffron output to hit 400 tons

(MENAFN) Hossein Zeynali, the director of the Agriculture Ministry’s national plan for medicinal plants, has announced that Iran's saffron production is anticipated to reach approximately 400 tons during the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025. This figure highlights Iran's significant role as a leading producer of saffron on a global scale, reflecting the country's commitment to enhancing its agricultural output.



This year, a total of 127,000 hectares of farmland has been designated for saffron cultivation, demonstrating the government's focus on expanding this lucrative crop. The cultivation of saffron, often referred to as "red gold" due to its high market value, requires specific climatic and soil conditions, and Iran is well-positioned to meet these requirements. The allocation of such extensive land for saffron underscores the importance of this crop to Iran’s agricultural sector and its potential for generating income.



Currently, saffron is grown across 23 provinces in Iran, showcasing the crop's widespread cultivation throughout the country. However, more than 93 percent of the nation's saffron production comes from three key provinces: North Khorasan, Khorasan Razavi, and South Khorasan. These regions provide the ideal conditions for saffron cultivation, including the necessary climate, soil type, and traditional farming practices that have been passed down through generations.



Zeynali's announcement not only reflects the current state of saffron production but also highlights the government's ongoing efforts to promote and support the agricultural sector. By investing in the cultivation of saffron, Iran aims to strengthen its position in the international market and ensure sustainable economic growth through this high-value crop. As the country continues to focus on enhancing agricultural productivity, saffron remains a vital component of Iran's economic landscape.

