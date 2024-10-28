Iranian ports export, import over 135M tons of goods in 7 months

(MENAFN) According to the latest data from the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), a total of 135,555,142 tons of goods were loaded and unloaded at Iranian ports during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to October 21. This significant volume includes over 16.233 million tons of oil products and more than 30.184 million tons of non-oil goods that were unloaded at these ports. Additionally, the loading figures indicate that approximately 46.75 million tons of oil products and 43.61 million tons of non-oil goods were handled during this period.



Overall, the total loading and unloading operations accounted for more than 46.418 million tons of oil and non-oil goods combined, while the total loading of such products exceeded 89.136 million tons. In terms of container traffic, the operations reached 1,831,960 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), marking a 16 percent increase compared to the 1,576,884 TEUs reported during the same timeframe the previous year. This growth reflects the continued importance of Iran's ports in facilitating international trade, especially amidst the challenges posed by unilateral U.S. sanctions on the country's economy.



Recognizing the critical role of ports as gateways for exports and imports, the Iranian government is actively pursuing strategies to bolster and develop these facilities. This includes defining new projects aimed at enhancing port infrastructure and operational capabilities, as well as encouraging private sector investments to support these initiatives. The government has acknowledged the necessity of comprehensive support for port development, which is essential for improving the loading and unloading processes of essential commodities.



The PMO has outlined ambitious plans to double the capacity of Iran's ports within five years and aims to attract 300 trillion rials (approximately USD600 million) in private sector investments by the end of the current Iranian calendar year, which concludes in late March 2025. This investment is intended to be directed toward upgrading the infrastructure and enhancing the operational capabilities of the country's ports, thereby further integrating them into the global trade network and improving their resilience against economic sanctions.

