Lithuania's opposition Social Democratic Party wins parliamentary election

(MENAFN) In a significant shift, Lithuania's opposition Social Party (LSDP) has emerged victorious in the recent parliamentary elections, effectively ousting Prime Ingrida Simonyte and her ruling party, the Homeland Union. The LSDP, led by Vilija Blinkeviciute, secured 52 seats in the 141-member parliament, paving the way for the formation of a new coalition government. Blinkeviciute is anticipated to ally with the Union of Democrats "For Lithuania" (DSVL) and the Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union (LVZS), which would give the coalition a commanding majority in the assembly.



At the party's election night gathering, Blinkeviciute expressed her satisfaction with the results, stating, "The results are great. It showed that people want change." This sentiment reflects the electorate's desire for a new direction in governance. Despite the leadership transition, analysts suggest that Lithuania's foreign policy is unlikely to change significantly, maintaining a pro-Western stance, particularly with ongoing focus on security and defense—key areas of support for the Social Democrats.



While Blinkeviciute has hinted at stepping down from her position as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) to assume the role of prime minister, she has not yet officially confirmed this move. DSVL leader Saulius Skvernelis expressed strong confidence in Blinkeviciute's potential leadership, asserting that he is “100 percent” sure she will take on the prime ministership.



Official election results indicate a shift in the parliamentary landscape, with the Homeland Union (TS-LKD) trailing behind the LSDP with only 28 seats. The nationalist-populist party Dawn of Nemunas secured 20 seats, followed by the DSVL with 14, the Liberal Movement with 12 seats, and the LVZS capturing eight. This election marks a pivotal moment in Lithuanian politics, suggesting a readiness for change among the electorate.

