Uruguay braces for presidential run-off election

(MENAFN) In the recent Uruguayan presidential election, center-left opposition leader Yamandu Orsi and Alvaro Delgado from the ruling center-right coalition have advanced to a second round, scheduled for November 24. Both candidates emerged as frontrunners from a crowded field of nine rivals during the first round of held on Sunday, yet neither secured enough votes for an outright victory. With 74 percent of the votes counted, Orsi’s Frente Amplio coalition, which previously governed Uruguay from 2005 to 2020, garnered 44 percent of the total votes. Delgado’s National Party followed with 27 percent, while the third-place candidate, Andres Ojeda from the Colorado Party, received 16 percent, highlighting the competitive nature of the election.



Orsi, 57, a history teacher and former aide to ex-President Jose "Pepe" Mujica, expressed gratitude to his supporters in his first speech after the polls closed. He acknowledged the necessity of the runoff and encouraged a final push from his backers, stating, “We are going through these 27 days in this final effort with more desire than ever.” He characterized the moment as one of profound joy and a time for change and hope, emphasizing that the Uruguayan people emerged victorious from the first round of voting.



On the other hand, Delgado, 55, celebrated the performance of the government coalition, asserting that it represented the most-voted political project in the country. He emphasized the responsibility of his party to maintain the trajectory of prosperity while acknowledging the need for adjustments and improvements. Delgado, a veterinarian, conveyed his commitment to steering Uruguay towards a path of collective success in overcoming recent challenges, indicating a focus on continuity amidst change.



Over 2.7 million Uruguayans were eligible to vote not only for a new president but also to renew the bicameral parliament. However, neither of the two referendums put forth during the election—one aimed at reforming the social security system—received the necessary votes for approval, underscoring the electorate's complex and multifaceted perspectives on governance and reform in the country. As the candidates prepare for the runoff, the political landscape in Uruguay remains dynamic, with significant implications for the future direction of the nation.

MENAFN28102024000045015839ID1108824556