Iran Chamber of Commerce hosts 2nd conference on economic security

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCMA) convened the second National Economic Security in collaboration with the Economic Security Police of Iran. This significant event brought together military and economic officials, as well as representatives from the private sector, underscoring the collaborative effort to enhance the nation’s economic security. The participation of diverse stakeholders highlights the importance of a united front in addressing the economic challenges facing Iran.



During the conference, Commander Hossein Rahimi, head of the Economic Security Police, emphasized the critical role of security at the community level. He articulated the commitment to safeguarding the country's security through comprehensive planning and proactive measures to anticipate potential challenges. Rahimi underscored that security is the foundation upon which all aspects of a nation's activities—scientific, social, economic, and political—are built, positioning it as a fundamental responsibility of law enforcement agencies.



In his remarks, Rahimi also noted the significance of economic activities that foster production and entrepreneurship, identifying these as essential components of national security. He stated that security is a collective endeavor, with each individual in the country playing a role in its maintenance. This perspective positions economic growth and security as interdependent, suggesting that fostering a stable environment is crucial for the advancement of various sectors within Iran.



The conference serves as a platform for dialogue between different sectors, reflecting a recognition of the intertwined nature of security and economic development. As Iran navigates its complex economic landscape, events like this highlight the government’s commitment to enhancing economic resilience through a collaborative approach that integrates security considerations into economic planning and policy-making.

