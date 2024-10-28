Ukrainian authorities report 21 individuals injured in Russian airstrike on Kharkiv

(MENAFN) On Monday, Ukrainian authorities reported that at least 21 individuals were following a Russian in the northeastern Kharkiv region. The occurred in the evening and overnight, targeting the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv city, as well as the nearby city of Chuhuiv, according to a statement from Ukraine's State Emergency Service.



Among those injured, five are children, and the statement noted significant destruction and damage to residential infrastructure in both Kharkiv and Chuhuiv. In Chuhuiv, emergency personnel responded to a fire that broke out in a building as a result of the strike, which was quickly extinguished. Additionally, search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv.



Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, is located approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Russian border and has been a frequent target of airstrikes. These attacks have intensified since early May, as Russia seeks to breach Ukrainian defenses in the broader northeastern region. This renewed offensive marks a shift in the conflict, which has primarily been focused in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine for over two years.



As of now, Russian authorities have not issued any comments regarding the airstrike or its aftermath. The situation remains tense as Ukrainian forces continue to defend against ongoing assaults and respond to the humanitarian needs arising from the conflict.

