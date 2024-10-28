SAHA Expo ends with signing of agreements worth USD6.2 billion

(MENAFN) The SAHA Expo, recognized as one of Türkiye's premier defense exhibitions, took place in Istanbul and resulted in the signing of numerous agreements between both foreign and domestic companies and institutions. This event showcased the growing collaboration within the defense sector, highlighting Türkiye's expanding role in global defense and aerospace markets.



During the expo, over 130 agreements were concluded, with a total value of USD6.19 billion. Notably, export deals accounted for USD4.33 billion of this amount, indicating a strong emphasis on international trade and cooperation. Haluk Bayraktar, who is both the head of SAHA Expo and the CEO of the defense company Baykar, reported on the significant participation and outcomes of the event.



The expo attracted a diverse range of participants, featuring 1,478 companies, which included 766 foreign firms and the remainder from Türkiye. The event also drew attendees from more than 120 countries, with the presence of 27 Cabinet ministers from five continents, six chiefs of General Staff, and 178 procurement delegations from 35 nations. This wide-ranging participation underscores the international interest in Türkiye’s defense capabilities and technologies.



Spanning five days, the event, which commenced on Tuesday, showcased advanced defense systems and products across land, air, and naval domains, along with innovative software solutions. Anadolu served as the global communications partner for the expo, facilitating media coverage and engagement with a broader audience. The success of the SAHA Expo reflects Türkiye's strategic initiatives to bolster its defense industry and enhance export opportunities.

