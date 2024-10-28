Georgia’s pro-Western opposition wont admit election defeat

(MENAFN) Leaders of several opposition parties in Georgia have voiced strong opposition to the results of the recent national parliamentary elections, declaring that they will not recognize the outcome. Official reports indicate that the ruling Georgian Dream party secured nearly 54 percent of the votes, while various opposition parties garnered between 11 percent and 3 percent.



Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream party, expressed confidence that the party would win at least 90 of the 150 seats in the national parliament, a significant increase from the 74 seats it held following the last election. With this majority, Georgian Dream is poised to form the next government, as a simple majority of 76 seats is required to appoint the prime minister and cabinet.



Tina Bokuchava, leader of the pro-Western Unity-National Movement (UNM), criticized the Central Election Committee, accusing it of colluding with Georgian Dream to undermine the electoral process and “steal the European future” of the nation. In a press briefing after the election, she firmly stated, “We do not accept the stolen election results and are not going to recognize [them].” Bokuchava claimed that the opposition had actually won a “mandate of trust” from the electorate.



Despite the official results showing the UNM received just over 10 percent of the vote, Bokuchava remained defiant, asserting that her party would "fight like never before" to reclaim their vision for Georgia's European integration. She further declared that the UNM would not participate in the new parliament, reinforcing her stance against the legitimacy of the election results.



The situation reflects a deepening political crisis in Georgia, as opposition parties challenge the ruling government’s authority amid allegations of electoral fraud. The unfolding developments will likely have significant implications for Georgia's political landscape and its aspirations for closer ties with Europe.

