Turkish main share surges at Friday end

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, concluded trading on Friday at 8,908.47 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.40 percent from the previous session. The started the day at 8,843.64 points, marking an uptick of 35.63 points from Thursday’s closing value. During the trading session, the index experienced fluctuations, hitting a low of 8,782.55 before reaching a high of 8,921.64.



In terms of market activity, a total of 59 saw gains, while 34 experienced declines, contributing to a robust transaction volume of 60 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD1.74 billion. The overall market capitalization of the BIST 100 index reached 7.77 trillion liras, which translates to around USD227.5 billion, indicating a solid market presence amidst ongoing economic dynamics.



As of 7:05 PM local time (16:05 GMT), the exchange rates for major currencies against the Turkish lira were as follows: USD/TRY at 34.2930, EUR/TRY at 37.0815, and GBP/TRY at 44.5015. These figures reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the foreign exchange market, highlighting the lira's performance against key global currencies.



Additionally, gold prices were trading at USD2,736.60 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was priced around USD75.40 per barrel. These commodity prices are crucial indicators of global market trends and can impact Türkiye’s economy, particularly in terms of inflation and trade dynamics.

MENAFN28102024000045015839ID1108824485