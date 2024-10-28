(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev recently made a provocative comment regarding the German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall's new weapons factory in Ukraine, suggesting that he expects a “fireworks display” at the facility. This remark follows the company's announcement that one of its production plants in Ukraine is now operational.



Earlier this year, Rheinmetall, Germany's largest arms manufacturer, initiated a joint venture with the state-owned Ukroboronprom defense group. This collaboration aims to produce a range of military equipment, including artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and air-defense systems. Rheinmetall has plans to establish a total of four factories on Ukrainian territory, reflecting its commitment to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.



In response to Rheinmetall's expansion into Ukraine, Moscow has issued stern warnings, labeling such military facilities as “legitimate targets” for Russian strikes. This rhetoric underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, particularly in the context of military assistance from Western nations.



On Saturday, Rheinmetall's director, Armin Papperger, provided an update on the company's progress in Ukraine, stating that “things are progressing” and confirming that the first production plant is already operational. He emphasized the fruitful partnership with the Ukrainian defense industry, noting the establishment of both production and maintenance facilities.



Papper revealed that by the end of the year, Ukraine will see the introduction of the state-of-the-art Lynx infantry fighting vehicle, marking a significant advancement in its military capabilities. He also highlighted ongoing services for infantry fighting vehicles and main battle tanks, indicating that the joint venture is yielding productive results.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, the developments surrounding Rheinmetall's operations in Ukraine are sure to attract further scrutiny and may exacerbate tensions between Russia and Western nations, particularly in light of Moscow's threats against such military installations.

