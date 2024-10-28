AI Is Revolutionizing Dyslexia Support: KOBI Launches To Redefine Reading Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KOBI, an innovative AI-powered reading app designed for children with dyslexia, officially launched during the 75th Annual of the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) held October 22-26 in Dallas, Texas. Recognized globally, KOBI recently won the OpenAI Impact Prize and the Tools Competition award, making its U.S. debut with the goal of transforming reading practice to be accessible, engaging, and stress-free, while involving both parents and educators in the learning process.

KOBI team at the International Dyslexia Association (IDA) DyslexiaCon 2024 conference.

KOBI leverages AI technology to reduce reading anxiety for children with dyslexia, offering reading practice aligned with the science of reading.

KOBI provides an adaptive reading environment that supplements structured literacy programs. Using narration and targeted reading prompts, the app encourages manageable practice sessions that build confidence and fluency. Advanced speech recognition offers immediate, gentle feedback, helping children improve accuracy without fear of judgment. Customizable text settings allow children to tailor their reading experience, reinforcing memory and independence.

"Our goal with KOBI is to create a safe, enjoyable space for children to practice reading, addressing the unique needs of dyslexic learners," said Ursula Lavrencic , Co-Founder and Chief Learning Engineer. "By involving parents and reducing reading anxiety, KOBI empowers children on their path to reading fluency."

Following its success in Slovenia as the official reading app for K-4 students, KOBI is now expanding into the U.S. The awards from OpenAI and the Tools Competition underscore KOBI's potential as a scalable, impactful tool that aligns with best practices in dyslexia support.

"KOBI's U.S. launch is a significant step forward in making reading support accessible and engaging for children with dyslexia," added Lavrencic. "We're excited to share this innovative approach with a broader audience."

About KOBI

KOBI is an award-winning reading app dedicated to making reading practice effective and enjoyable for children with dyslexia. Using AI-powered, personalized support, KOBI reduces reading anxiety and fosters fluency through guided reading, real-time feedback, and customizable text features. Now available in the U.S., KOBI is helping families and educators provide a positive reading experience.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] or visit .

