Zimmer Biomet To Debut New Z1TM Femoral Hip System And Clinical Data On G7® Acetabular System At 2024 AAHKS Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company's Booth Spotlights Comprehensive Hip Portfolio and Enabling Technologies Including OrthoGrid Hip AI® and HAMMRTM Automated Hip Impaction System WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical leader, today announced

plans for the broad commercial launch of the Z1TM Femoral Hip System (Z1 System) for total hip arthroplasty at the 2024 annual meeting of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS). The highly-anticipated Z1 Femoral Hip System, a triple-taper femoral system, pairs with the Company's industry-leading G7® Acetabular System to provide surgeons with a versatile, streamlined and efficient total hip arthroplasty solution. At the meeting, being held November 7-10 in Dallas, positive data on the safety and durability of the G7 Acetabular System will be presented during the poster sessions. "We are excited to share our robust hip portfolio, anchored by our new triple-taper femoral stem, Z1, and our well-established G7 Acetabular System," said Ivan Tornos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zimmer Biomet. "Through a series of strategic acquisitions and in-house innovations, we've curated a diversified portfolio of hip implant solutions and innovative enabling technologies that provide surgeons with a wide array of options designed to address efficiency, accuracy and customization with a goal to improve overall surgical outcomes for patients." The Z1 System is tapered in three planes, designed to provide initial axial and rotational stability, as well as long-term stability across a range of femoral anatomies. The system includes collared and collarless options for cementless applications and offers three distinct neck options to manage a variety of patient anatomies. Offered with a single streamlined instrument tray, the Z1 System minimizes the instrument footprint and reduces processing and sterilization burden. Dr. Jesse Otero of OrthoCarolina, and Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides of Louisville Hip & Knee Institute, performed the first patient cases using the Z1 System. "My first experience with the Z1 triple-taper femoral stem with the G7 Acetabular System can be summarized as the easiest and most natural implantation I have experienced," said Dr. Otero. Dr. Yerasimides added, "Z1 was simple and intuitive to use, and offers significant options and more versatility than earlier stems." "Building on the success of our G7 Acetabular System, we delivered the Z1 System to address demand for a versatile and adaptable triple-taper femoral stem that allows surgeons to customize care for a broad range of hip arthroplasty patients," said Louis Galrao, President, Hips at Zimmer Biomet. "The Z1 and G7 systems are enhanced by our curated suite of enabling technologies, which are designed to complement a variety of surgical approaches and workflows to make AI-, robotic- and mixed reality-powered surgical navigation and guidance accessible and approachable for more surgeons and care teams." Earlier this month, Zimmer Biomet further strengthened its hip portfolio with the acquisition of OrthoGrid Systems, Inc. and its multiple FDA-cleared, AI-powered, fluoroscopy-based surgical assistance applications, including OrthoGrid Hip AI ®. OrthoGrid Hip AI delivers intuitive and instantaneous intra-operative guidance to assist the surgeon in achieving the desired surgical outcomes for cup positioning and leg length,1 and offset. OrthoGrid Hip AI is the newest addition to Zimmer Biomet's suite of enabling technologies for hip procedures which include HAMMR TM, an adjustable and ergonomic automated impaction device that allows a surgeon to perform a total hip replacement with minimal to no mallet use. Zimmer Biomet Activities at 2024 AAHKS Annual Meeting At Booth #1100, Zimmer Biomet will display the Z1 and G7 systems, along with HAMMR, OrthoGrid Hip AI and its mixed reality and robotic technologies for hip procedures. In addition, data from three clinical studies, supported by Zimmer Biomet, will be presented in e-poster sessions*: Metal Ion Levels in Patients Undergoing Hip

Arthroplasty with the G7® Dual Mobility System (Poster # 228; Lead Author: Krishna R. Tripuraneni, M.D.) Short- to Mid-Term Clinical Outcomes and Survivorship of a Porous Plasma-Sprayed Limited Hole

Acetabular Shell (Poster # 227; Lead Author: Krishna R. Tripuraneni, M.D.) Is Change in Walking Asymmetry Correlated with Changes in Quality of Life in Patients Undergoing Total Joint

Arthroplasty? (Poster # 206; Lead Author: Adolph V. Lombardi, Jr., M.D., FACS) To learn more about Zimmer Biomet's hip portfolio, including the Z1 Femoral Hip System, visit .

* Data results from accepted poster presentations are embargoed by AAHKS until Friday, November 8, 2024. Visit to view the posters.

