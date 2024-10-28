Food Texture Market To Cross $ 24.5 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major food texture participants include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate and Lyle PLC, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Kerry Group plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Koninklijke DSM N.V, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Fuerst Day Lawson.

The food texture market valuation is predicted to reach USD 24.5 Billion by 2032, reported in a research report by Global Market Insights

The clean-label and organic food movements are significantly driving the market's growth. Food & Beverage Insider reports that 75% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for products with clean-label ingredients. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards products that boast natural, minimally processed ingredients devoid of artificial additives and preservatives. This heightened emphasis on transparency and health is pushing food manufacturers to embrace natural texturizing agents like guar gum, xanthan gum, and pectin, aligning with clean-label and organic standards.

With health and environmental concerns fueling the demand for organic and clean-label products, the food texture market is witnessing robust growth, paving the way for innovation and differentiation in product offerings.

The food texture market from the organic food texture segment is poised for rapid growth through 2032, driven by consumers' preference for organic products devoid of synthetic additives and preservatives. Textures derived from natural sources resonate with the clean label movement and emphasize minimally processed foods. Beyond enhancing product texture, these organic substances bolster the overall nutritional value. The Organic segment encompasses a variety of textures, including guar gum, xanthan gum, and pectin, finding applications across bakery, confectionery, beverages, and dairy products.

The dairy and frozen desserts segment is set for steady growth through 2032. Texture plays a pivotal role in achieving the desired creaminess, smoothness, and mouthfeel in dairy staples like yogurt, cheese, and ice cream. Widely used texturizers, including gelatin, carrageenan, and agar, enhance texture, stability, and shelf life. Frozen desserts, in particular, benefit from advanced texturing solutions that inhibit ice crystal formation, ensuring a consistent and enjoyable texture. As consumers increasingly demand delicious yet healthy desserts, manufacturers are rolling out low-fat, low-sugar, and plant-based options that maintain superior texture.

The Asia Pacific food texture market is set to gain momentum through 2032, driven by economic growth, urbanization, and evolving dietary patterns. Nations like China, India, and Japan are seeing a surge in demand for processed and convenience foods. The quality and shelf life of these foods heavily rely on texturing agents.

A burgeoning middle class, rising disposable incomes, and a tilt towards Western diets are amplifying the consumption of dairy, bakery, and confectionery products, all of which stand to benefit from advanced texturing solutions. Moreover, the region's rich culinary heritage, combined with a spirit of food innovation and experimentation, fosters the introduction of novel and enhanced textures.

Key companies shaping the track & food texture market include Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate and Lyle PLC, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Kerry Group plc, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Koninklijke DSM N.V, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., and Fuerst Day Lawson. Their growth strategies prominently feature substantial investments in research and development, aiming to craft new and improved textiles that resonate with evolving consumer preferences for clean and organic brands.

There is a noticeable trend in strategic acquisitions and partnerships, enabling companies to broaden their product range and penetrate new markets. To cater to the surging demand and uphold product quality, these players are ramping up production capacity and integrating advanced food processing technologies. Additionally, sustainability initiatives, such as sourcing natural ingredients and minimizing environmental impact, are being leveraged to appeal to eco-conscious consumers.

In February 2024, Cargill bolstered its investment in Glasgow-based high-protein start-up ENOUGH, sealing commercial agreements to utilize and food texture market ENOUGH's ABUNDA mycoprotein.

