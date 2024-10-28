HIL 2024: Delhi Franchise Ropes In Versatile Argentine Lucas Toscani

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS): The Delhi-based franchise of the Hockey India League (HIL) has acquired the services of Argentina's attacking midfielder Lucas Toscani for the upcoming season of the hockey league, which is being revived after a long gap.

Toscani is a like-for-like replacement for ace German forward Christopher Ruhr, who opted out after being advised intensive rehabilitation by doctors following an ACL injury on his left knee, which he sustained back in January during the 2024 Paris qualifiers. The 25-year-old Toscani's is aimed at strengthening the Delhi SG Pipers' forward line and adding firepower to the team's goal-scoring abilities, in the absence of Ruhr.

Toscani got his first call-up to the Argentine squad in 2019, when he made his debut during the inaugural season of FIH Pro League. Since then, he has made 60 appearances for Argentina and scored 14 goals for the Los Leones.

Toscani also represented his country at the Hockey Men's World Cup held in Odisha in 2023 as well as was part of Argentina's 2024 Paris Olympics squad.

In 2022, Toscani won his first medal with the national team when Argentina won gold at the Pan American Cup in Santiago. A year later in 2023, he bagged his second medal with the national team, winning gold at the Pan American Games in Santiago.

Delhi SG Pipers' men's coach Graham Reid was disappointed with Ruhr's injury but said that in Toscani, they have managed to bring in a skilled, world-class player.

"Really disappointed that Christopher is injured and unable to play for us. But I'm really hopeful he'll be able to join us next year and the year after. But, I think Lucas is going to be fantastic," Graham Reid said.

"He's got really good skills, is a 3D player and someone who is very keen to play in India. I think it'll be a great privilege to have him join the team and he'll complement our attacking play", added Reid.

Delhi SG Pipers is owned by SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE).