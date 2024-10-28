LOVE's TRAVEL STOPS SELECTS GRAVITATE's SUPPLY & DISPATCH SOLUTION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 28, 2024

Gravitate is pleased to announce that Love's Stops' private truck fleet, Gemini Motor Transport, has selected and implemented the AI-powered & Dispatch solution. Gemini delivers millions of gallons of to Love's stores and other locations in the annually, and the Gravitate Supply & Dispatch solution is expected to help the company manage supply, optimize fuel supply decisions, dispatch 1,300 trucks and provide new freight and quoting functionality.

Love's Executive Vice President of Brent Bergevin remarks, "Love's transportation business has grown and evolved over the last 20 years, and we are excited to utilize the power of Gravitate Supply & Dispatch to help us further enhance our strategic approach to order generation, dispatch automation, supply optimization, and driver support across the nation."

The Gravitate Supply & Dispatch solution enhances dispatch productivity and truck utilization. Through automated order creation and route optimization, it gives Love's the power to increase dispatchers' productivity. And, by leveraging a best-in-class supply optimization technology, Love's can drive more intelligent fuel supply decisions and minimize laid-in costs of fuel across its network.



Gravitate's Vice President of Sales Tom Hunt said, "It has been a real pleasure working with Love's. I think we have learned as much from them as they have from us." He goes on to add, "Love's runs a tight ship, and we are excited to incorporate their ideas in our solution to continue to drive value for the industry."

ABOUT GRAVITATE

Gravitate is a software company that provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors, and refiners get more from their supply chains. With solutions born out of true business problems, its software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes, and better engages customers.

