Mitsubishi Outlander Tops Segment In Critical J.D. Power Multimedia Study

J.D. Power releases "2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study"

Mitsubishi Outlander named best multimedia system in "small/compact" segment Customer satisfaction drives Outlander to 2024 sales success

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In-car is one of the key drivers of new-car buyers' purchase decisions, but widespread dissatisfaction with the way these systems operate and integrate with has driven considerable customer dissatisfaction across the entire auto industry. Today's are rapidly becoming mobile computers, and the way a smartphone integrates with the vehicle and the ease of use of in-car technologies is one of the make-or-break research items when shoppers add or remove vehicles from their shopping list.

Mitsubishi Outlander 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study J.D. Power Small/Compact Award

Mitsubishi Outlander's My MITSUBISHI CONNECT 9-inch infotainment screen

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Parked Outside of a Modern Building

Since its debut in 2021, as a 2022 model-year vehicle, the Mitsubishi Outlander

sport-utility vehicle has set out to change the way customers look at Mitsubishi Motors, and it has garnered a number of significant awards since1. With the vehicle drawing a customer to Mitsubishi who may never have previously considered purchasing one of the brand's vehicles, ensuring the interface between car and driver was smooth, intuitive, and effective was a key engineering goal.

For the first time ever, the Mitsubishi Outlander has won the small/compact segment in the

J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study . With built-in theater-like sound from the available Bose® sound system, Android

AutoTM2

connectivity, and available wireless Apple

CarPlay®2,

the 2024 Outlander is an easy-to-connect extension to a user's smartphone.

"From the day we debuted Outlander on Amazon Live

– the first time a vehicle had ever been launched on the platform – using technology to reach new customers and using technology to exceed customers' expectations with their new vehicle has been key to the success of the vehicle in the marketplace," said Mark Chaffin, President & CEO, MMNA. "Mitsubishi's engineering team's hard work has paid off handsomely for our customers' in-car experience, demonstrated through the J.D Power survey process that drives this result."

Outlander's available nine-inch screen, coupled with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired GoogleAuto, is the heart of the vehicle's multimedia system. Available wireless charging keeps the music playing for the whole drive and ensures non-stop connectivity between devices and the Outlander. Plug-in options of both USB-A and USB-C mean there's a way to connect different devices to the Mitsubishi Outlander.

Additionally, other technologies such as available MI-PILOT AssistTM3, an advanced navigation system that takes the stress out of driving, include features like lane centering assistance, speed control, traffic jam stop-and-go, smoother turning, and highway exiting. My MITSUBISHI

CONNECTTM4

is an innovative host of services that keeps owners connected to their Outlander and allows pre-setting the cabin temperature, remote-starting the vehicle, access to essential safety services, and more. Also, with available

myQ®

Connected Garage, owners can even conveniently and safely open/close their garage door from anywhere.

Through the third quarter of 2024, the Mitsubishi Outlander has notched a sales increase of 5.6%, compared to the same period in 2023. While not all can be attributed to the performance of the infotainment system and its ease of use, there's no question that the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander makes a strong first impression on a test drive.

The 2024 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study provides an analysis of vehicle owner experiences with the quality, design, and features of their automotive sound system, including hands-free features. It is based on responses from 99,144 purchasers and lessees of new 2024 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from July 2023 through May 2024.

For more information about the U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, visit

For more information on the full lineup of Mitsubishi vehicles, visit MitsubishiCars .

Disclaimers

ABOUT MITSUBISHI MOTORS NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing, and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA's recently announced five-year business plan – "Momentum 2030 "

– outlines the brand's mid-term intentions for product and business transformation.

MMNA will expand and refresh its vehicle lineup in the U.S. with

one new or completely refreshed model to debut each year between now and 2030. Powered by a selection of advanced-technology internal combustion engines, hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and battery electrics, the product line will nearly double from today's four vehicles.

Momentum 2030 also includes a vision for a modernized retail sales model and plans for network expansion and sales growth.

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, and New Jersey.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit

href="" rel="nofollow" mitsubishicar .

Contact

Jeremy Barnes

Senior Director, Communications and Events

[email protected] , Mobile: 714-296-1402

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

