Babulal Marandi Files Nomination From Dhanwar, Vows Change In Jharkhand With 'Panch Pran'

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 28 (IANS) Babulal Marandi, BJP's Jharkhand unit President and former Chief Minister, filed his nomination for the Dhanwar Assembly seat in Giridih district on Monday. The Dhanwar constituency will go to on November 20 in the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Marandi, pledging to tackle nepotism, corruption, and infiltration in the state, emphasised his commitment to protecting Jharkhand's "roti, maati, and beti (livelihood, land, and daughters)."

He expressed confidence that the people of Dhanwar and the entire state would support the National Alliance (NDA) and enable the BJP to form the government.

Marandi highlighted the BJP's 'Panch Pran (five vows)', which aim to fulfill the aspirations of Jharkhand's 3.5 crore people.

Among the initiatives is the 'Gogo Didi scheme', which will provide Rs 2,100 directly to the bank accounts of women of Jharkhand on the 11th of each month. The 'Laxmi Johar Yojana' promises subsidised gas cylinders at Rs 500 and two free cylinders per year for every household, he said.

Under the 'Ghar Sakar Yojana,' 21 lakh families will receive permanent housing, and five lakh jobs will be created over the next five years.

Additionally, the 'Yuva Sathi Yojana' will offer financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month for two years to graduates and postgraduates preparing for competitive exams.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi, BJP leader Lakshman Prasad Singh, and numerous supporters joined Marandi during his nomination filing.

Before filing nominations, Marandi performed a special puja at his home in Giridih, seeking blessings from his mother and elders. He arrived at the nomination wearing a symbolic silver crown.

The elections in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The last date for filing nominations for the second phase is October 29, while the counting is scheduled for November 23.