President Submits Bills To Parliament On Extending Martial Law And Mobilization
Date
10/28/2024 7:08:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days, until February 7, 2025.
The proposed laws have been registered under numbers 12151 and 12152 , according to Ukrinform.
It is noted that both documents are currently under review by the parliamentary committee.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in July, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law approving the President's decree to extend martial law in Ukraine from August 12 to November 9.
