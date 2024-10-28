Does Britain Have A Working-Class Parliament? What Labour's Election Win Means For Representation

Author: Laura Hood

(MENAFN- The Conversation) After the 2024 election, the British parliament looks very different, with a large Labour majority for the first time in more than a decade. While we don't yet have a full analysis of the socioeconomic background of the new crop of MPs, the Sutton Trust calculated that 23% were privately educated , a record low in almost 50 years of monitoring. Several cabinet ministers come from working-class backgrounds, including the prime minister, deputy prime and foreign secretary. What impact will the upbringing of this new parliament have on the way Britain is governed?

In the fourth part of Know Your Place: what happened to class in British politics, a podcast series from The Conversation Documentaries , we examine the link between representation and political change and ask will Britain's new look parliament herald meaningful reform?

David Hanson says what got him into politics was his background. The former Labour MP held several governmnet positions during the New Labour years. In July, he was made Baron Hanson of Flint and now sits as a Home Office minister in Keir Starmer's government. Hanson grew up on a council estate in Winsford in Cheshire.

Hanson's mother had only survived a serious attack of tuberculosis, she told him, because of the treatment she got free on the NHS. So he says when he got to parliament in 1992, these experiences meant the issues which mattered to him were the minimum wage, regeneration, the health service and community cohesion.

An MP's background shapes their outlook once elected. UK Parliament/Flickr , CC BY-NC-ND

An MP's background shapes what they do when they get elected, according to Vladimir Bortun, a postdoctoral fellow in politics at the University of Oxford. He recently spent hours interviewing 24 former MPs from working class backgrounds . Just as in Hanson's case, Bortun found that a person's class origin very much shaped their political outlook.

Muddle class

In 1945, roughly a quarter of MPs had a working-class background, assessed by their occupation before entering parliament. By 2019, this was only 7% . This shift has been accompanied by a marked increase in the number of MPs, regardless of their background, who have a university degree. Rosie Campbell, professor of politics at King's College London, believes this is significant:

Hanson and some of his cohort of MPs who entered parliament in the early 1990s had a term for it: muddle class. This refers to a working class kid who went on to university and worked for a decade or so in a middle-class profession before becoming an MP.

Angela Rayner, the new deputy prime minister, is a working-class woman who came up through the unions and refuses to stop talking about class. For Campbell, having more people with Rayner's type of experience in politics can only be a good thing.

For more analysis on how these experiences influence the way MPs govern and the choices they make, listen to the full episode of Know Your Place: what happened to class in British politics on The Conversation Documentaries . It also includes an interview with newly elected Labour MP Jeevun Sandher.

