Ink Different Tattoo School Announces Expansion To Columbia And Greenville South Carolina

Red Mushroom tattoo by Thaddeus Curry

Ink Different Tattoos

Lion In The Wild tattoo by Thaddeus Curry

Nationwide Tattoo Apprenticeship Program Finds New Opportunities In the Cities of Columbia and Greenville To Help People Become Tattoo Artists In South Carolina

- Paul-Anthony SurdiCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ink Different Tattoo's Nationwide Tattoo Apprenticeship Program is thrilled to announce its expansion to South Carolina. Teaming up with Thaddeus Curry's Toye Shop Ink in Columbia and Jose Gaddi's soon-to-be-launched studio in Greenville , Ink Different Tattoo's tattoo apprenticeship program is now able to help aspiring Tattoo Artists become professional Tattoo Artists and make a living from their art in South Carolina.With thirteen years of successfully blending the intentions of traditional tattoo apprenticeships with the structure, clarity, and safety of a trade school, Ink Different Tattoos provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with the training, guidance, and guarantees people need to become professional Tattoo Artists. Expanding to the state of South Carolina marks an exciting new chapter in Ink Different's mission to ensure excellence and equal opportunity in the tattoo industry, worldwide.Teaming Up With Toye Shop InkAspiring Tattoo Artists across South Carolina who are serious about becoming a professional Tattoo Artist can now take advantage of Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program , offered in collaboration with Toye Shop Ink, serving the greater Columbia metropolitan area.“Thad's talent, humility, and passion for the joy of tattooing is everything,” shares Ink Different's Paul-Anthony Surdi.“We all share the same commitment to community, creativity, and growth, which makes this a perfect fit.”Leveling Up The Collaboration in Greenville - Tattoo Artist, José GaddiTattoo Artist and Tattoo Mentor, Jose Gaddi, blends his formal art education with a deep love and understanding of tattooing in Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program. Starting his journey in art school, Jose quickly realized that his true calling was in creating living, breathing artwork on skin. Guided by his mentors and fueled by a desire to connect with people through his craft, Jose made the leap from canvas to tattoo machine, embracing the challenges and rewards of the tattoo industry.“Jose's commitment to building a supportive, family-business-like atmosphere to training aspiring Tattoo Artists is inspiring to watch,” shares Paul-Anthony.“He combines humility and perseverance with a dedication to continuous learning, which not only makes his tattoos extraordinary but also inspires the next generation of artists.”A Commitment To Quality And CommunityInk Different Tattoos's Tattoo School Apprenticeship Program is a comprehensive tattoo apprenticeship and Tattoo Artist Certification Program, following a modified approach to the traditional tattoo apprenticeship. Ink Different emphases respect and safety, along with a focus on long-term success in the tattoo industry for both the tattoo apprentice and the tattoo studio. With fifteen locations and over 1600 five-star reviews by clients who get tattooed at its studios, Ink Different's commitment to quality and community is clear from coast to coast.The same high standards and comprehensive curriculum that have made Ink Different's Tattoo Artist Certification Program a trusted name in the tattoo industry, are now available to every artist who aspires to become a Tattoo Artist, in South Carolina.About Ink Different Tattoo SchoolInk Different Tattoo School is renowned for its unique approach to Tattoo Artist training, offering personalized mentorship and a structured curriculum in its tattoo apprenticeship programs. With locations nationwide, Ink Different has built a reputation for excellence and inclusivity, where tattoo apprentices receive comprehensive training and education, including art & design, machine mastery, supervised tattooing, tattooing techniques, safety protocols, client development, and best business practices; ensuring they are well-prepared for a successful career in the tattoo industry.

