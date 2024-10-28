Bihar: Protesters Burn Bihar Police's Effigy Outside CM Residence In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) Chaotic scenes unfolded outside Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna on Monday as a group of people gathered to burn an effigy of Bihar against its inaction in Danapur.

The incident occurred during a high-level NDA meeting being held inside the residence, with a substantial police force present on site. The protest outside the Chief Minister's residence has raised questions about the security in the high-profile area around Raj Bhavan Patna.

Amidst the commotion, police swiftly intervened, taking Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Danapur who was responsible for burning the effigy, into custody.

Rajesh's friend, Abhineet, who accompanied him, mentioned that the action stemmed from a dispute involving children at an apartment complex near Saguna Mor. A woman from Rajesh's family was allegedly killed after the car ran over her but no action has been taken by the police.

Rajesh Kumar, who led the protest, was taken into custody by Patna police and is currently being questioned at the Sachivalaya police station. The protestors had reportedly communicated their intentions to demonstrate and burn an effigy outside the Chief Minister's residence.

The senior leaders from various NDA ally parties, including all NDA Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), 20-point committee chairpersons, and district presidents and union ministers were also present in the meeting.