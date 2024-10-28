Orban claims EU wedged in ‘losing war’

(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Viktor Orban has expressed a stark critique of Western involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, suggesting that much of the West is on the brink of experiencing what it truly means to lose a war. In remarks made to the national broadcaster Kossuth, Orban contended that Hungary has consciously chosen to remain uninvolved and to advocate for peace, in contrast to the majority of EU and countries that have provided substantial military support to Ukraine, amounting to nearly $200 billion in weapons and resources.



Orban's comments highlight a growing concern about the motivations of Western nations. He argued that rather than seeking a resolution to the conflict, these countries appear intent on prolonging the war, suggesting an eagerness to engage in economic warfare as well. "The Westerners do not want to end the Russia-Ukraine war," he stated, adding that they are deeply entrenched in a situation that could be characterized as a losing battle.



Pointing out that most Western countries have not faced military defeat since World War II, Orban emphasized that they are now confronted with a wholly new scenario where they risk losing a war. In contrast, he noted that Hungary has not engaged in this conflict, allowing the nation to maintain a degree of policy autonomy that he hopes will extend to economic matters as well.



While Orban acknowledged that the EU largely presents a united front regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he emphasized Hungary's ability to stay on the sidelines. This position, he argued, offers the potential for more flexibility in navigating what he considers a flawed economic policy driven by a wartime mentality. As Hungary continues to advocate for peace, Orban remains hopeful that the country can chart a course distinct from that of its Western allies.

