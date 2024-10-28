Trump agrees on pardoning Hunter Biden

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has recently indicated that he might be willing to consider a pardon for Hunter Biden, should he win the presidential election in November. This statement comes in the wake of Hunter Biden’s troubles, including a conviction in June for three felonies stemming from a gun trial. The charges included lying about drug use on his application to purchase a firearm, with Hunter facing a potential sentence of up to 25 years. His sentencing is set to be addressed in a hearing scheduled for November. Additionally, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty last month to nine federal tax charges, which could lead to an extra 17 years in prison.



Following the jury’s verdict, President Joe Biden expressed his respect for the judicial process, stating that he was “satisfied” with the fairness of the trial. He emphasized that he would not intervene to assist his son and ruled out any possibility of exoneration.



During a recent appearance on conservative radio with host Hugh Hewitt, Trump was asked about the possibility of pardoning Hunter Biden. Trump responded that he “wouldn’t take it off the books,” suggesting that he might consider such an action despite the numerous legal challenges he himself is facing. Trump has characterized these legal issues as politically motivated retribution from his opponents. Earlier this year, a Manhattan jury found him guilty on 34 felony counts related to alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels, as well as his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.



Reflecting on his political career, Trump remarked that unlike his opponents, he chose not to prosecute Hillary Clinton after the 2016 election, despite calls from his supporters to do so. He expressed that he believed pursuing charges against Clinton would have been detrimental and “would look terrible.”



Trump’s remarks about potentially pardoning Hunter Biden have reignited discussions about the intersection of politics and the legal system, as well as the implications for both Biden and Trump as they navigate their respective legal challenges ahead of the upcoming election. This scenario underscores the continuing divisions in American political life and raises questions about the future of political accountability and the use of pardons in the executive branch.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108824028