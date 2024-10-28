Telecommunications Regulatory Commission reveals Jordan's standing in international rankings regarding download speeds

(MENAFN) The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission has recently revealed Jordan's standing in international rankings regarding download speeds for both cellular services and fixed internet, as assessed by Ookla, a prominent internet speed measurement platform.



In the latest update for September, Jordan has seen a noteworthy improvement, moving up three positions in the cellular download speed index to secure the 84th spot, with an average download speed of 29.4 Mbps. Additionally, in the fixed internet category, Jordan ascended two ranks to reach 31st place, achieving an impressive average download speed of 155 Mbps.



This upward momentum in global rankings is largely attributable to the regulatory framework set forth by the Commission, which cultivates a competitive landscape and attracts investment in the telecommunications sector. The policies and regulations implemented by the Commission are strategically designed to incentivize service providers, thereby enhancing the quality of telecommunications services available to users. Moreover, effective collaboration between public and private sectors is crucial for the successful implementation of the economic modernization plan, aligning with broader development goals.



Looking to the future, the Commission predicts a sustained increase in internet subscriptions, particularly with the impending launch of fifth-generation (5G) services throughout the Kingdom. The issuance of essential licenses to telecom providers, along with continuous support from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), is anticipated to further improve the quality and performance of services offered.



The Commission emphasized that this recent classification not only reflects the considerable advancements made by Jordan in developing a telecommunications sector capable of adapting to contemporary challenges but also positions the nation on a favorable trajectory toward becoming a developed country. The telecommunications sector is increasingly recognized as a vital component that underpins the success of other sectors through its comprehensive service offerings.



In summary, the positive shifts in Jordan's telecommunications rankings highlight the diligent efforts of the TRA and demonstrate the country's commitment to bolstering its digital infrastructure and enhancing connectivity for its citizens, paving the way for a more connected and technologically advanced future.

