Eighth Future Investment Initiative Conf. Launches In Riyadh Tues.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Shemmeri

RIYADH, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The Eighth Future of Initiative (FII) will launch in Riyadh on October 29, Tuesday, under the theme "Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow".

The event, lasting until October 31, would be held under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and would witness around 5,000 participants from 90 countries including heads of state and governments, major companies, and 500 speakers from different sectors.

The FII aims to explore all possible ventures that would contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 focused on diversifying the Kingdom's economy and become less dependent on oil.

According to the FII institute, the event will "ignite discussions on how investment can serve as a catalyst for a prosperous and sustainable future, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for humanity." "FII8 promises to be a melting pot of innovative ideas, bringing together global leaders, entrepreneurs, political leaders, media and decision-makers in finance, AI, sustainability, energy, geo-economics, space and beyond. By focusing on the theme of 'Infinite Horizons,' this year's conference will challenge attendees to think beyond conventional limits and explore investment opportunities that can bridge current challenges with future possibilities." FII revealed that discussions at the conference "will be data-driven, ensuring that insights were grounded in facts and actionable strategies." FII Institute, established in 2017, is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity.

Global and inclusive, the institute fosters great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: AI and Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability. (end) kns