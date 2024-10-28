(MENAFN) Israeli disclosed on Sunday that a contingent of American fighter jets was on alert to facilitate the rescue of Israeli pilots in the event their operation against Iran encountered difficulties. This collaboration between Israel and the United States involved the formulation of a comprehensive rescue strategy aimed at ensuring the safety of Israeli personnel during this critical military engagement.



Although the U.S. did not directly engage in the attack on Iran, the deployment of aircraft from U.S. Central Command (AFCENT) underscored the significant support capabilities available in the region. The broadcast emphasized that American forces stood ready to undertake rescue missions if necessary, utilizing their advanced resources and strategic positioning to respond swiftly.



In addition, reports indicated that the Israeli Air Force had prepared its own independent pilot rescue plan, enabling them to operate autonomously should the situation demand it.



The assault on Iran took place in the early hours of Saturday, lasting four hours as Israel targeted multiple sites. The Iranian military claimed to have successfully repelled the attack, reporting the loss of four soldiers during the confrontation. This incident came against a backdrop of escalating tensions, particularly after Iran launched over 180 rockets into Israel earlier in October, a strike Iran termed a retaliatory action for the assassinations of prominent figures, including Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas' political bureau, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.



Following the Israeli operation, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi publicly claimed that the United States was complicit in the strike by granting Israeli forces access to air corridors. He characterized the advanced military equipment provided by Washington to Tel Aviv as an implicit involvement in the recent hostilities.



As these tensions escalate, the interplay of strategic military preparations and alliances reveals the complexities of the geopolitical landscape and raises concerns about the potential for further conflict in the region.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108823976