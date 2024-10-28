2024 Sickle Cell Disease Report - Insight Into Expanding Treatment Landscape And Unmet Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sickle Cell Assessment: Epidemiology, Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sickle Cell Disease market landscape report combines primary (KOL interviews) and secondary market research to empower strategic decision-making and provide a complete view of the market.

It includes a disease overview, epidemiology (US and EU5), current treatment, unmet needs, pipeline and access and reimbursement chapter.

Topics covered in this report:



Disease overview: Review the disease pathophysiology and potential druggable targets

Epidemiology: Understand prevalence, diagnosed and drug-treated prevalence of the population and key market segments

Current treatment: Understand the treatment decision tree and strengths and weaknesses of current on-label and off-label treatment

Unmet needs: Identify opportunities to address treatment or disease management gaps

Pipeline analysis: Compare current and emerging therapy clinical development strategy; their performance on efficacy, safety, and delivery metrics; and their potential to address unmet needs Value and access: Review the evidence needed to assess and communicate value to key stakeholders (e.g., providers, payers, regulators) and learn what competitors have done or are doing

Methodology

Research for the MarketVue: Sickle Cell Disease report is supported by 15 qualitative interviews with key opinion leaders and secondary research.

Geographies Covered

United States plus epidemiology for EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom).

Key companies mentioned in this Sickle Cell Disease market report:



Vertex Pharmaceuticals

CRISPR Therapeutics

Bluebird Bio

Pfizer

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Agios

Roche

GSK

Asklepion Pharmaceuticals

Beam Therapeutics

Bioray Laboratories

Bristol Myers Squibb

CorrectSequence Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals

Invenux

Kamau Therapeutics Secura Bio

Key drugs mentioned in this Sickle Cell Disease market report:



Hydroxyurea

Oxbryta (voxelotor)

Adakveo (crizanlizumab)

Endari (L-glutamine)

Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel)

Lyfgenia (lovotibeglogene autotemcel)

Inclacumab

Mitapivat

Etavopivat

Osivelotor

Tebapivat (AG-946)

Crovalimab

Epeleuton

Decitabine-Tetrahydrouridine (Ndec)

ITU512

GSK4172239D

Nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel)

Pociredir (FTX-6058)

CS-101

BEAM-101

HBI-002

Panobinostat

Renizgamglogene autogedtemcel (Reni-cel, EDIT-301)

SCD-101

BMS-986470

L-citrulline BRL-101

Key Topics Covered:

1. Disease Overview



Key biologic and clinical features of sickle cell disease that impact patient outcomes

Switching from fetal to adult hemoglobin

The protective role of HbF in sickle cell disease Impact of abnormal RBCs on disease pathophysiology

2. Epidemiology



Diagnosed prevalent and drug-treated patients in the G6

Geographic distribution of sickle cell disease across the U.S. and EU5

Hb levels in healthy adults and those with sickle cell disease

Percentage of sickle cell disease patients by genotype

Sickle cell disease population segmented by annual VOC frequency Sickle cell disease population segmented by predominant phenotype

3. Diagnosis & Current Treatment



Status of newborn screening programs for sickle cell disease in the U.S. and EU5

Longitudinal care of sickle cell disease patients

Factors taken into consideration for evaluating the severity of SCD complications

Hematologist-reported treatment goals for sickle cell disease patients

Hematologist-reported advantages and shortcomings of hydroxyurea

Sickle cell disease patient adherence to hydroxyurea therapy by age group

FDA-approved therapies for sickle cell disease

Treatment algorithm for HbSS sickle cell disease in treated by SCD specialists

Current therapy patient share in HbSS sickle cell disease patients (n=9)

SCD specialists' rating of the effectiveness of current therapies at treating sickle cell disease patients (n=9)

Management of sickle cell disease patients at risk of or having had a stroke

Hematologist-reported advantages and shortcomings of Oxbryta

Hematologist-reported advantages and shortcomings of Adakveo

Hematologist-reported advantages and shortcomings of L-glutamine

Hematologist criteria to consider a patient for gene therapy

Hematologists' estimate of percent of patients who are gene therapy candidates Must-know treatment dynamics for now and the future of sickle cell disease treatment

4. Unmet Need



Top treatment-related unmet needs in sickle cell disease Three Cs of unmet need in SCD in wake of Adakveo and Oxbryta availability

5. Pipeline Analysis



Key players in late-stage sickle cell disease drug development

Hematologist perceptions of emerging therapy approaches for sickle cell disease

Therapies in Development for SCD (Phase 2 and 3)

Therapies in Development for SCD (Phase 1) Comparison of efficacy of HbS polymerization inhibitors and PKR activators

6. Value & Access



Sickle cell disease drug prices, 2024 U.S.

Sickle cell disease patient population coverage by by insurance type

Typical commercial payer coverage of branded therapies

Innovative payer coverage of gene therapies

Key market access dynamics that will continue to shape treatment use

Considerations for the Medicare/Medicaid CGT Access Model Actionable market access takeaways and lessons learned from Adakveo and Oxbryta

