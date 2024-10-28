2024 Sickle Cell Disease Report - Insight Into Expanding Treatment Landscape And Unmet Needs
Date
10/28/2024 6:02:33 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sickle Cell disease market Assessment: Epidemiology, treatment Landscape, Unmet Needs, Emerging Therapies, and Value & Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Sickle Cell Disease market landscape report combines primary (KOL interviews) and secondary market research to empower strategic decision-making and provide a complete view of the market.
It includes a disease overview, epidemiology (US and EU5), current treatment, unmet needs, pipeline and access and reimbursement chapter.
Topics covered in this report:
Disease overview: Review the disease pathophysiology and potential druggable targets Epidemiology: Understand prevalence, diagnosed and drug-treated prevalence of the population and key market segments Current treatment: Understand the treatment decision tree and strengths and weaknesses of current on-label and off-label treatment Unmet needs: Identify opportunities to address treatment or disease management gaps Pipeline analysis: Compare current and emerging therapy clinical development strategy; their performance on efficacy, safety, and delivery metrics; and their potential to address unmet needs Value and access: Review the evidence needed to assess and communicate value to key stakeholders (e.g., providers, payers, regulators) and learn what competitors have done or are doing
Methodology
Research for the MarketVue: Sickle Cell Disease report is supported by 15 qualitative interviews with key opinion leaders and secondary research.
Geographies Covered
United States plus epidemiology for EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom).
Key companies mentioned in this Sickle Cell Disease market report:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals CRISPR Therapeutics Bluebird Bio Pfizer Novartis Novo Nordisk Agios Roche GSK Asklepion Pharmaceuticals Beam Therapeutics Bioray Laboratories Bristol Myers Squibb CorrectSequence Therapeutics Editas Medicine Fulcrum Therapeutics Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals Invenux Kamau Therapeutics Secura Bio
Key drugs mentioned in this Sickle Cell Disease market report:
Hydroxyurea Oxbryta (voxelotor) Adakveo (crizanlizumab) Endari (L-glutamine) Casgevy (exagamglogene autotemcel) Lyfgenia (lovotibeglogene autotemcel) Inclacumab Mitapivat Etavopivat Osivelotor Tebapivat (AG-946) Crovalimab Epeleuton Decitabine-Tetrahydrouridine (Ndec) ITU512 GSK4172239D Nulabeglogene autogedtemcel (nula-cel) Pociredir (FTX-6058) CS-101 BEAM-101 HBI-002 Panobinostat Renizgamglogene autogedtemcel (Reni-cel, EDIT-301) SCD-101 BMS-986470 L-citrulline BRL-101
Key Topics Covered:
1. Disease Overview
Key biologic and clinical features of sickle cell disease that impact patient outcomes Switching from fetal to adult hemoglobin The protective role of HbF in sickle cell disease Impact of abnormal RBCs on disease pathophysiology
2. Epidemiology
Diagnosed prevalent and drug-treated patients in the G6 Geographic distribution of sickle cell disease across the U.S. and EU5 Hb levels in healthy adults and those with sickle cell disease Percentage of sickle cell disease patients by genotype Sickle cell disease population segmented by annual VOC frequency Sickle cell disease population segmented by predominant phenotype
3. Diagnosis & Current Treatment
Status of newborn screening programs for sickle cell disease in the U.S. and EU5 Longitudinal care of sickle cell disease patients Factors taken into consideration for evaluating the severity of SCD complications Hematologist-reported treatment goals for sickle cell disease patients Hematologist-reported advantages and shortcomings of hydroxyurea Sickle cell disease patient adherence to hydroxyurea therapy by age group FDA-approved therapies for sickle cell disease Treatment algorithm for HbSS sickle cell disease in treated by SCD specialists Current therapy patient share in HbSS sickle cell disease patients (n=9) SCD specialists' rating of the effectiveness of current therapies at treating sickle cell disease patients (n=9) Management of sickle cell disease patients at risk of or having had a stroke Hematologist-reported advantages and shortcomings of Oxbryta Hematologist-reported advantages and shortcomings of Adakveo Hematologist-reported advantages and shortcomings of L-glutamine Hematologist criteria to consider a patient for gene therapy Hematologists' estimate of percent of patients who are gene therapy candidates Must-know treatment dynamics for now and the future of sickle cell disease treatment
4. Unmet Need
Top treatment-related unmet needs in sickle cell disease Three Cs of unmet need in SCD in wake of Adakveo and Oxbryta availability
5. Pipeline Analysis
Key players in late-stage sickle cell disease drug development Hematologist perceptions of emerging therapy approaches for sickle cell disease Therapies in Development for SCD (Phase 2 and 3) Therapies in Development for SCD (Phase 1) Comparison of efficacy of HbS polymerization inhibitors and PKR activators
6. Value & Access
Sickle cell disease drug prices, 2024 U.S. Sickle cell disease patient population coverage by by insurance type Typical commercial payer coverage of branded therapies Innovative payer coverage of gene therapies Key market access dynamics that will continue to shape treatment use Considerations for the Medicare/Medicaid CGT Access Model Actionable market access takeaways and lessons learned from Adakveo and Oxbryta
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN28102024004107003653ID1108823971
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.