Notable escalation of hostilities as Israel executes attack on Iran

(MENAFN) In a notable escalation of hostilities, Israel has recently executed an attack on Iran, a move framed as a way to "close the account" following the Iranian missile strike on October 1. There is hope that Iran will interpret this military action as a resolution rather than an impetus for further retaliation, which could lead to a broader regional conflict.



This strike allows Israel to assert a "picture of victory" on this front, complementing its previous achievements in Gaza and northern regions. In Gaza, Israeli operations have successfully eliminated several key figures linked to the October 7 attack, including Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and have significantly degraded the group's military capabilities. Additionally, Israeli forces have targeted prominent Hezbollah leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, thereby impacting the organization's command structure. Despite these successes, the critical question remains: what tangible outcomes will these military victories yield if they are not aligned with strategic goals?



Looking forward, Israel faces an urgent need to transition toward de-escalation and actively engage in negotiations for the return of hostages, with discussions set to resume today in Qatar after a prolonged hiatus. Continuing military efforts in both the north and south without a defined political strategy could jeopardize the lives of hostages and perpetuate a cycle of violence. Recent incidents have already resulted in the deaths of 15 Israelis—10 reservists in southern Lebanon, three soldiers in Gaza, and two civilians killed by rocket fire in the Galilee.



The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached alarming levels, with the death toll exceeding 40,000 and countless others affected by injuries, displacement, hunger, and disease. This dire situation is unsustainable; it is imperative that the conflict comes to a halt.



Nonetheless, dissenting perspectives within the Israeli government present a challenge to this necessary shift. Prime Minister Netanyahu's rhetoric often aligns with the expansionist ambitions of far-right factions represented by individuals like Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir. These leaders appear more focused on territorial expansion, establishing settlements, and displacing Palestinians than on pursuing peace. Their plans include the revival of settlements in regions like Gush Katif, prioritizing these goals over humanitarian needs and the return of hostages.



As Israel navigates this intricate and fraught landscape, the need for a political resolution and a cessation of military actions becomes increasingly urgent. Failure to address these issues could lead to further tragedies for both the hostages and the civilian population affected by the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108823932