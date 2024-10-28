‘Call Me Bae’ Actor Vihaan Samat Shares His Diwali Plans

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Vihaan Samat, who was recently seen in streaming titles 'Call Me Bae' and 'CTRL', has shared his plans for Diwali.

Talking to IANS, the said,“Diwali has always been my favourite time of the year, and this year feels even more special thanks to the incredible work I've been part of and the overwhelming love from fans”.

The actor shared that he is heading back to his hometown, the National Capital to celebrate the festival with his family.

He shared,“I can't wait to head to Delhi and celebrate with my loved ones, surrounded by the warmth and chaos that make the festival so unforgettable”.

While his profession of acting demands a lot from him, especially a curated food intake, the actor wishes to let go off dietary restrictions for once and indulge in some lip-smacking food during the festival.

Vihaan told IANS,“One of the things I'm most excited about is taking a complete break from my diet to indulge in my mom's homemade dishes, jalebi, pav bhaji, and her signature dal makhani”.

“Diwali always brings back cherished memories of childhood, gathering friends for some card game, and going house-to-house with the excitement of celebrating together”, he added.

Vihaan is best known for playing the lead part in the Netflix series 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love' and the romantic comedy series 'Mismatched'.

He began his career with a supporting role in the feature film Worth starring Michael Keaton In 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love', which was produced by Tiger Baby Films and directed by Rahul Nair, he essayed the role of an anxiety-stricken young man called Ray. In 'Mismatched', he portrayed the role of Harsh Agarwal, who is Dimple's (Prajakta Koli) project partner and her former love interest.