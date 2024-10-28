both Arab, American media extensively report on possibility of Israeli military operations targeting Iran

(MENAFN) In recent weeks, both Arab and American have extensively reported on the possibility of Israeli military operations targeting Iran. This speculation has resonated within Israel, with some segments of the population engaging with these narratives. However, it appears that many media outlets have not fully absorbed the lessons of the past year. During this time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted systematic operations aimed at bolstering their strategic capabilities for potential future confrontations.



Under the leadership of Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevy, the IDF has focused on calculated military engagements rather than impulsive strikes meant merely for show. Each operation is meticulously designed to accomplish immediate goals while also setting the stage for future actions, thereby creating a strategic advantage.



A pertinent example of Israel's military strategy can be seen in its approach to Hezbollah in Lebanon. Over the past year, the IDF has worked diligently to dismantle Hezbollah’s anti-armor capabilities. This has involved targeted strikes against essential components of Hezbollah’s arsenal, particularly their short-range rocket systems, which are crucial to their military effectiveness. Additionally, the IDF has aimed to disrupt Hezbollah’s supply lines by targeting weapon storage facilities and logistical routes. They have methodically dismantled the leadership structure, taking out key figures from senior commanders to battalion leaders. Only after achieving these foundational objectives did the IDF escalate their operations to strike high-command centers in Beirut and other vital areas.



Turning to Iran, Israel has spent over two decades amassing significant intelligence, allowing for the development of an extensive target database. This intelligence infrastructure enables the Israeli Air Force and other military units to conduct training exercises focused on these identified targets. Recent events, particularly an Iranian attack on April 13, attributed to Israeli responses, have highlighted the importance of neutralizing Iran’s advanced air defense systems.



Iran's extensive military capabilities present a formidable challenge, given its vast territory and advanced technological resources. The country has established a range of defensive systems and forged alliances with proxy groups, such as Hezbollah and Hamas, along with the Houthis in Yemen and various militias throughout the Middle East. While Israel has made significant strides in undermining many elements of this defense network over the past year, Iranian air defense systems remain a critical asset, along with their missile and drone production capabilities.

MENAFN28102024000045015687ID1108823926