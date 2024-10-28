Twenty-One Civilian Casualties In Kharkiv Region Following Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, 21 people were injured, including five children, as a result of Russian air strikes overnight Monday.

That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

In the evening and night hours, Russian attacked the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. Destruction and damage to residential infrastructure were reported.

In Chuhuiv, a blaze broke out in a utility building, which firefighters promptly put out.

Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, seven people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack, including a 16-year-old girl.

