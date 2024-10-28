Twenty-One Civilian Casualties In Kharkiv Region Following Russian Strikes
Date
10/28/2024 5:12:01 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, 21 people were injured, including five children, as a result of Russian air strikes overnight Monday.
That's according to the State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
In the evening and night hours, Russian troops attacked the Shevchenkivskyi, Saltivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv, as well as the town of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. Destruction and damage to residential infrastructure were reported.
In Chuhuiv, a blaze broke out in a utility building, which firefighters promptly put out.
Read also: Kherson
shelling: two women killed, teenager among injure
Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskyi district.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, seven people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack, including a 16-year-old girl.
Photo: SES
MENAFN28102024000193011044ID1108823780
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.