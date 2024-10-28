Three Killed In Ongoing Encounter In J & K's Akhnoor
10/28/2024 5:08:15 AM
Army personnel during an encounter – PTI file photo
Jammu- Three terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Akhnoor area of Jammu. The encounter took place after terrorists targeted an army vehicle in Jogwan area near the Line of Control today morning, however, no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.
An official said that terrorists fired upon an army vehicle at around 7 am in the Jogwan area, following which a massive search operation was launched.
He said that during the operation contact was established with the hiding terrorists. leading to a fierce gun fight.“In the ensuing encounter three terrorists have been neutralised, while operation is going on,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
Earlier, a high alert was sounded for Jammu's border districts, including Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Rajouri after recent terror attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla.
The alert was sounded after a meeting was chaired by additional director general of police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain with district SSPs.
