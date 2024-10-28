Gary Kirsten Resigns As Pakistan's Limited-Overs Coach

The 56-year-old South African, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in April end this year.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men's cricket team on next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the PCB posted on Twitter.

According to ESPNCricinfo, his decision to quit is down to a rift with red ball coach Jason Gillespie, and the PCB after the board decided to withdraw their selection powers.

Selection is now exclusively the domain of the selection committee.

Kirsten is also expected to issue a statement later in the day.

The former batter had been working as a batting coach with the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans before taking up the role in Paksitan.

Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia starts November 4 and comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

The team is riding high on a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over visiting England in a Test series that concluded last week.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now