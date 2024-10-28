Gary Kirsten Resigns As Pakistan's Limited-Overs Coach
Date
10/28/2024 5:08:14 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Karachi- Pakistan's white-ball coach Gary Kirsten has stepped down after reportedly developing a rift with the country's cricket board within six months of his appointment.
The 56-year-old South African, who coached India to victory at the 2011 ODI World, was appointed by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) in April end this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced Jason Gillespie will coach the Pakistan men's cricket team on next month's white-ball tour of Australia after Gary Kirsten submitted his resignation, which was accepted,” the PCB posted on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to ESPNCricinfo, his decision to quit is down to a rift with red ball coach Jason Gillespie, and the PCB after the board decided to withdraw their selection powers.
Selection is now exclusively the domain of the selection committee.
Read Also
Muhammad Rizwan Named Pakistan's White-Ball Captain, Replacing Babar Azam
Ton-Up Saud Puts Pakistan In Charge
Kirsten is also expected to issue a statement later in the day.
The former batter had been working as a batting coach with the Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans before taking up the role in Paksitan.
Pakistan's white-ball tour of Australia starts November 4 and comprises three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.
The team is riding high on a come-from-behind 2-1 triumph over visiting England in a Test series that concluded last week.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28102024000215011059ID1108823749
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.