Opposition Members Walk Out Of Waqf Panel Meet
Date
10/28/2024 5:08:12 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Several opposition members walked out of the meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Amendment Bill on Monday, protesting against the presentation made by the Delhi Waqf board.
Opposition members claimed that the Delhi Waqf Board administrator, who had appeared before the Committee, made changes to the presentation without the knowledge of the Delhi government.
ADVERTISEMENT
AAP member Sanjay Singh, the DMK's Mohammed Abdulla, the Congress' Naseer Hussain and Mohamed Jawed among others walked out of the meeting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Opposition members alleged that MCD Commissioner and Delhi Waqf Board Administrator Ashwini Kumar has completely altered the initial report of the Waqf Board without the chief minister's approval.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Several Opposition MPs Walk Out Of Joint Committee Meeting On Waqf Bill
Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024: A Threat to Religious Autonomy?
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28102024000215011059ID1108823747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.