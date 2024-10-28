Persil Shampoo Pioneers Fabric Sustainability Revolution With High-Care Rebrand

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Persil Shampoo's“Rethink Fashion” movement fosters a more responsible, long-term approach to Empowering consumers to save the environment, one garment at a time

Dubai, UAE – 28 October 2024 – The future of fashion is here, and it starts in the laundry room. Persil Shampoo has entered a new era with its bold rebrand as a high-care fabric solution, positioned at the forefront of innovation and sustainability. It is redefining how fabric care fits into the modern, eco-conscious world of fashion. The rebrand comes as a shift towards a future where fashion and fabric care are inseparable – extending the life of garments while reducing environmental impact.

A High-Care Partner to Fashion Sustainability



At the core of Persil Shampoo's relaunch is its advanced formula, which offers far more than garment cleaning. The relaunched Persil Shampoo is engineered to revitalise all coloured and dark fabrics, ensuring they remain vibrant and long-lasting. This high-care approach signals the brand's evolution into a lifestyle essential that promotes the idea that fabric care is integral to fashion sustainability.

“Our goal with the relaunch of Persil Shampoo was to create something truly innovative that transforms how people care for their clothes,” said Razik Tiari, Head of R&D Henkel Consumer Brands GCC.“This goes beyond cleaning garments. It's about renewing them, extending their life and reducing the need for frequent replacements. Sustainability and innovation are central to this formula, supporting a more responsible and long-term approach to fashion.”

Long Live Clothes

Persil Shampoo's rebrand is aligned with its long-standing commitment to sustainability. The new formulas are designed to preserve fabric quality, reducing the wear and tear that leads to premature disposal. The new Persil Shampoo 'Rethink Fashion' movement reflects this ethos, encouraging consumers to extend the life of their garments, cut down on waste and embrace a more mindful approach to fashion consumption.

As part of this initiative, Persil Shampoo collaborated with designer Zeynab El-Helw and her sustainable brand Reborn at Dubai Fashion Week. Zeynab El-Helw, Founder of Reborn, a UNHCR partner brand.

Mohamed El Tonsy, Marketing Director of Henkel GCC Henkel Consumer Brands, commented:“Our rebrand represents a significant shift in how Persil Shampoo fits into the lives of today's fashion-conscious consumers. We're now talking about a lifestyle product that empowers people to make more responsible fashion choices.”

The Future of Fabric Care

As we rethink fashion for a more sustainable future, Persil Shampoo remains committed to leading the charge by offering innovative solutions that help clothes last longer, reducing the environmental impact of fashion.