New Italian Ambassador Assigned To Oversee Afghanistan Affairs From Doha
10/28/2024 5:02:23 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has appointed Sabrina Ugolini as the country's ambassador to Afghanistan.
The Ministry announced on Friday, October 25th, that Sabrina Ugolini would temporarily manage Afghan affairs from Doha.
In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Ugolini stated that with her new responsibilities, she would focus more on human rights issues and the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.
Sabrina Ugolini was born in 1968 in Rome, Italy, and has been working in the diplomatic service with a specialization in trade since 1992.
With the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the appointment of Ugolini is a significant step by Italy towards addressing critical human rights issues. Her emphasis on women and girls indicates a commitment to advocating for their rights in a region where they face severe restrictions and challenges.
The temporary management of Afghan affairs from Doha reflects the complexities of establishing a direct diplomatic presence in Afghanistan.
