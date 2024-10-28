Ecuador’S Power Crisis Sparks Diplomatic Plea To Colombia

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa reached out to his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, seeking help amid a severe electricity shortage. The crisis has forced Ecuadorians to endure daily blackouts lasting up to 14 hours . Noboa's request came during a televised interview on TC Televisión, where he announced an upcoming meeting with Petro.



The two leaders plan to discuss the issue at the UN on Biological Diversity in Cali, Colombia. Noboa emphasized that Ecuador would gladly purchase electricity from Colombia, not expecting it for free. This move follows Petro's recent social media post expressing solidarity with Ecuador's plight.



Colombia had previously supplied power to Ecuador but halted exports on October 1 due to its own drought-induced energy challenges. The suspension left Ecuador scrambling for alternatives as its hydroelectric plants struggle with historically low water levels.







The country's main power sources, including the Masar and Coca Codo Sinclair facilities, have been hit hard by the worst drought in over 60 years. The power crisis has dealt a significant blow to Ecuador's economy and daily life.



Businesses struggle to maintain operations, while essential services face mounting challenges. The government has responded by exploring international assistance and alternative energy sources. Energy Minister Inés Manzano promised relief by early December, with fewer or no blackouts expected.



This situation highlights the vulnerability of countries heavily reliant on hydroelectric power to climate change and extreme weather. It also underscores the need for diversified energy sources and improved regional cooperation in energy management.



As Ecuador navigates this crisis, the outcome of Noboa's plea to Colombia could set a precedent for future energy collaborations in Latin America.

MENAFN28102024007421016031ID1108823686