Economic Pulse of Latin America: A Week of Key Indicators and Decisions

Brazil's Market Strength

Brazil's unemployment rate continues its downward trend in September. Analysts predict a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.5%, a record low since 2012. This positive trend reflects a growing job market and rising wages. However, the central may view this as inflationary pressure.

Mexico's Economic Growth

Mexico's GDP for the third quarter is expected to show faster growth than the first half of the year. However, it may still lag behind last year's pace. The economy is operating near its potential, with a slightly positive output gap. Banxic forecasts weaker growth for 2025.





Colombia's Monetary Policy Decision

The Bank of the Republic of Colombia is likely to cut its benchmark rate to 9.75%. This decision would continue the easing cycle that began in December. Analysts anticipate further cuts, with the magnitude depending on new economic data.

Peru's Inflation Rebound

Peru's inflation rate is expected to bounce back in October after September's sharp decline. Food prices will likely push the rate close to the 2% midpoint of the central bank's target range. Core inflation may remain above 2%, causing some concern for policymakers.

Chile's Industrial Production

Chile's Industrial Production Index for September is projected to increase by 1.2% compared to last year. This suggests a monthly decrease following strong gains in August and July. The data remains uneven but points to a recovery in industrial output.

Key Events by Country

Brazil

On October 31, Brazil will release its September unemployment rate. Analysts expect a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.5%, with wage growth outpacing inflation. This could raise concerns about inflationary pressures.

Chile

Chile's National Statistics Institute will publish the Commercial Activity Index and Industrial Production Index on October 30. Retail sales are expected to rise 4.2% year-on-year, while industrial production may increase by 1.2%.

Colombia

The Bank of the Republic of Colombia will hold its Monetary Policy Meeting on October 30. Experts anticipate a rate cut to 9.75%, continuing the easing cycle that began in December.

Mexico

Mexico's trade balance report for September will be released on October 28. Analysts predict a deficit of $777 million, smaller than August's $4.87 billion gap. On October 30, Mexico will publish its third-quarter GDP report, with expectations of 1.4% year-on-year growth.

Peru

Peru's National Institute of Statistics and Informatics will release October's inflation data on November 1. Economists forecast an inflation rate of 2.3%, up from September's 1.8%.



This week's economic releases will provide valuable insights into Latin America's economic health. Policymakers and investors will closely watch these indicators to gauge the region's economic trajectory.



