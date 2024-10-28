Autonomous Ships Market Reach $165.61 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Surge in demand for cargo by marines and increase in safety of ships operations boost the growth of the global autonomous ship market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the global autonomous ships size was pegged at $85.84 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $165.61 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2030.Rise in demand for cargo transportation through marines and surge in operational safety of ships have boosted the growth of the global autonomous ships market. However, risk of exploitation by hacking and complexity of the network hampers the market growth. On the contrary, anticipated trend of automation in marine transportation and increase in marine safety norms are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 298 Pages) at:The transportation industry environment is changing at a rapid pace due to globalization. Therefore, increase in automotive sales due to improvement in manufacturing facilities in most of the emerging countries such as Japan, Norway, China, India, and Brazil is a key factor that will drive the demand for autonomous marines. Improvement in productivity with the use of advanced technology for autonomous marines in transportation sector is anticipated to influence prominent players to invest and expand the business through different segments. In addition, reduction in accidents and increase in cargo transportation across the globe fuels the demand for automated technology for ships, which in turn will helps to boost the growth of the autonomous ships market.Developing countries such as China and Brazil are the most promising countries for the transportation sector, owing to increase in number of ports and rise in number of vessels. Furthermore, increase in awareness about the latest technology used in automotive and rise in deployment of autonomous marine from the giant companies are expected to fuel the growth of the autonomous ships market. The autonomous ships market forecasted from 2020 to 2030 by considering all the driving factors that influence equally to the autonomous ships market statistics. In the recent years, consumers have shifted their interest toward technologically advanced, safety & secured transportation service-based vehicles for the various applications through marine. This in turn increases the overall use of autonomous marine systems & components in vehicles, thereby boosting the autonomous ships market growth.For Report Customization:Covid-19 scenario:1. The spread of Covid-19 impelled the industry to implement remote working for continuation of businesses and fleet observation. The suspension of import and export activities have further impacted the demand for autonomous ships.2. Original equipment manufacturers and shipping companies, on the other hand, have started relying on artificial intelligence, owing to lack of labor force.3. The government bodies are also aiding various industries with economic benefits by easing off the regulations. And, this factor is anticipated to assist the industry as well.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market. Availability of top players in terms of implementation of automation in their transport sector, continuous adoption of trending technologies, and faster pace toward automation in this region drive the growth of the market. However, the global autonomous ships market across Europe is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. High adoption of autonomous technology in the transport segment and constant development and adoption of new technology in this region proliferate the growth of the market. Moreover, the market across North America region is expected to portray the CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsBased on component type, the hardware segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global autonomous ships market. The rise in new applications and innovations in hardware for vessel management has created companies to invest in the ship telematics sector. However, the software segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Active step by providing software-based application that supports the functionality and integration of data center and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities along with sophisticated edge computing in shipping intelligence systems drive the growth of the segment.Based on level of autonomy, the semiautonomous segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for 98% of the global autonomous ships market. Implementation of fully automation in the ocean at larger pace requires time. Which in turn, augments the demand for semiautonomous ships presently. However, the fully autonomous segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.5% from 2020 to 2030, due to multiple factors including trend of adoption of automation in transport sector and multiple features offered by autonomous ships.Major market playersABB Ltd.L3 ASVHoneywell InternationalKongsberg GruppenMarine Technologies LLCMitsui O.S.K. LinesNorthrop GrummanRolls-RoyceUlstein Group ASAWartsilaInquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

