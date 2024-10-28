Police Intensify Anti-Drug Crackdown, Seizing Large Quantities And Arresting Key Traffickers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Anti-Narcotics Department has conducted a series of high-profile operations over the past few days, leading to the arrest of 43 individuals and the seizure of substantial quantities of narcotics.One of the most significant operations unfolded in Tafila Governorate, where intelligence reports identified four individuals linked to regional drug and arms trafficking networks, according to a Public Security Directorate statement.Following a thorough investigation and surveillance, law enforcement agents executed a raid in a remote mountainous area, resulting in the apprehension of the suspects and the confiscation of 12.5 kilograms of heroin, along with 109 firearms and a substantial cache of ammunition.Investigations are ongoing as authorities seek to uncover the broader network behind these operations.In Irbid, north, a targeted operation led to the arrest of nine suspects involved in drug distribution, along with various narcotic substances.Similarly, a focused initiative in the nearby Ajloun governorate resulted in the capture of four individuals, one classified as particularly dangerous, along with an assortment of drugs.In the northern Badia region, security forces apprehended seven individuals linked to drug trafficking and recovered two vehicles, including one reported stolen.In the same region, a drug dealer was apprehended, resulting in the seizure of 18 bags of hashish and two firearms. Meanwhile, a second operation led to the arrest of a drug dealer found in possession of half a kilogram of heroin.Another operation in western Balqa led to the arrest of three suspected dealers and the confiscation of additional narcotics.In the capital, Amman, authorities dealt with three significant cases involving drug distribution networks. In one case, five individuals were arrested with 2 kilograms of crystal meth.Another operation uncovered a stash of seven bags of hashish and 3,000 narcotic pills, while yet another raid led to the seizure of 10 bags of hashish and 3,500 pills from a storage facility used for illicit drug distribution.In Madaba, security forces arrested three suspects two of whom were of Arab nationality following intelligence indicating their plans to smuggle 30 bags of hashish out of the country through a border crossing.Meanwhile, in Aqaba, two individuals were apprehended for transporting narcotics intended for distribution in the capital, resulting in the seizure of six bags of hashish.