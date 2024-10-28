Qatar Science And Technology Secondary School Earns STEM Accreditation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science and Secondary School for Boys has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining STEM programme accreditation from the US-based STEM for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The school's programme has been recognised as among the top five percent of accredited institutions worldwide, earning it the title of“Best in STEM” from the same organisation. This recognition by STEM, a leading institution in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, is a testament to the school's dedication and excellence.

On this occasion, Principal of Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, Mohammed Ali Al Emadi, reaffirmed the school's unwavering commitment to STEM education.

He stated:“Our achievement of STEM accreditation and the recognition of our programme among the top five percent of accredited institutions worldwide is a testament to the relentless efforts of our entire school community, including teachers, students, and administrators. This accomplishment reflects our dedication to providing world-class education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.”

He added:“Our partnerships with prestigious international institutions and our adoption of the Advanced Placement (AP) curriculum reaffirm our commitment to preparing students for admission to top universities worldwide. Through these partnerships, we aim to broaden students' horizons, enhance their practical experience, and equip them with the necessary skills for a successful professional future.”

STEM is one of the world's leading institutions that provide academic accreditation to educational institutions specialising in STEM. It is renowned for developing precise and well-defined evaluation standards to promote quality and innovation in education.

These standards cover five key areas: innovation in education, advanced infrastructure, professional development for educators using the latest teaching methods, project-based learning, and comprehensive student performance assessment.

The organisation strives to ensure a well-rounded educational experience that integrates theoretical and practical aspects. It also focuses on equipping students with essential skills such as innovation, critical thinking, and problem-solving to help them tackle future challenges in various scientific and technological fields. Thanks to this holistic vision, institutions accredited by STEM are recognised as among the best globally in delivering high-quality STEM education.