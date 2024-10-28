عربي


QMC Chairman, Sudan Ambassador Discuss Media Ties

10/28/2024 4:00:18 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Chairman of Qatar media Corporation (QMC) H E sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Qatar H E Ahmed Abdel Rahman Siwar Al Dahab yesterday. They discussed media relations between the two countries and ways to bolster and develop them.

The Peninsula

