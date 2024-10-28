'Difficult Decisions Have To Be Made': Horner On Perez's Red Bull Future

(MENAFN- IANS) Mexico City, Oct 27 (IANS) Red Bull team principal Christian Horner hinted that struggling Sergio Perez might not complete the ongoing Formula 1 season with them after a miserable last place finish at his home race on Sunday. He received penalty for a false start and then being involved in several clashes with other drivers that left his car bashed and holed.

Perez had a forgettable week in the Mexico City Grand Prix as he started on 18th place and could not take any point despite pitting on the penultimate lap of the race to take the sole point for the fastest lap.

Meanwhile, defending champion and current leader Max Verstappen finished sixth after double penalties for his on track racing aggression. The result dropped Red Bull to third place in the constructors' standings with Ferrari's double podium finish giving them edge.

When asked directly if Perez, whose performance has declined since May, would finish the season with Red Bull, Horner gave little reassurance for the driver, who is technically under contract through 2025.

It suggested that Perez might have already raced in front of his home crowd in F1 for the last time.

"You know, there comes a point in time that difficult decisions have to be made. We're now third in the constructors' championship," Horner said.

"He knows Formula One is a results-based business and inevitably when you're not delivering then the spotlight is firmly on you."

When asked if Perez's seat was in jeopardy, Horner reiterated his stance, calling the Mexican driver“under-performing” and noting that scrutiny was ongoing.

"As a team we need both cars scoring points and that's the nature of Formula One," he added.

"We're working with him as hard as we can to try and support him. I think we've done everything that we can to support Checo and we'll continue to do so in Brazil next weekend. But there comes a point in time that you can only do so much."