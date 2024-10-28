5Th Edition Of Suraj Parkash Marwah Awards Presented By Asian Academy Of Arts At Global Literary Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The Asian Academy of Arts proudly presented the 5th Edition of the Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards during the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024. The event, designed to honor excellence in writing, saw the selection of a few highly prominent literary figures for this prestigious recognition.



“I am both pleased and honored to present the Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards to the most deserving individuals from across the globe, who have demonstrated exceptional talent in the field of writing,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and founder of Noida Film City.



The awards were conferred upon distinguished writers and poets, including Dr. Sneh Thakore, renowned author from Canada, Arun Kumar Jain, Dr. Vandana Mishra, Kamlesh Bhartiya, Pratibha Johri, Poornima Rai, Neelam Khemka, Renu Hussain, Dr. Kavita Vikas, and Mamta Soni, all renowned figures in literature and education.



The occasion was further elevated by the presence of notable dignitaries including His Excellency Eva Goras Vryonides, High Commissioner of Cyprus, Inderjeet Sharma, Director of the International Hindi Association USA, poet Prem Bhardwaj 'Gyanbhikshu,' Hiroyuki Nakano, Senior Director of JETRO Japan, Dr. Divik Ramesh, renowned author, and Her Excellency Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela. Dr. D. R. Kaarthikeyan, former Director of the CBI, also graced the event with his presence.



The awards continue to uphold the legacy of Suraj Parkash Marwah, celebrating literary excellence and fostering creativity and intellectual growth within the global writing community.





Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143