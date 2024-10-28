Russian Strike Targets Apartment Block In Kharkiv, Leaving Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the overnight attack on Kharkiv, a 9-storey apartment block was affected. At least four residents sustained injuries.

This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , Ukrinform reports.

"As per tentative reports, in the Kholodnohirskyi district, a 9-storey residential block was hit. There is a fire and partial destruction," Terekhov wrote on social media.

Casualty reports are being verified, added the mayor.

All emergency services scrambled to the site of the impact.

Russians drop explosives from drone inregion, injuring woman

In turn, chief of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , added: "The invaders hit the Kholodnohirskyi district in Kharkiv. The impact site is by an apartment block. The walls of the upper floors and windows were damaged. A fire broke out outside the block."

Later, he reported a single casualty. "Information has been received about an injured man. He was injured by glass and required hospitalization," wrote the head of the administration.

Terekhov reported four wounded residents.

As reported earlier, a series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv at night.

The photo is illustrative