(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine's Ground Forces destroyed two Russian high-power 2S7 Pion self-propelled artillery systems in the Russian deep rear, employing bomber UAVs.

Video: 100th Separate Mechanized Brigade of Ukraine's Ground Forces

As noted, the artillery systems were deployed 25 kilometers behind the front line – near the city of Horlivka, Donetsk region, temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

The hardware was destroyed with the help of Nemesis drone. Aerial reconnaissance units that are part of the Liut (Fury) Assault Brigade of the National Police spotted Ukrainian fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, National Guardsmen operating FPV drones destroyed several units of enemy equipment, which the Russians had used when trying penetrate Ukraine's defenses near Zolota Nyva in Donetsk region.

