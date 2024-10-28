Vasu Baras 2024: 5 Wishes, Whatsapp Messages To Share On Govatsa Dwadash Check Puja, Shubh Muhurat Timings Here
Date
10/28/2024 2:00:48 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vasu Baras 2024: Vasu Baras, also known as Govatsa Dwadash, is celebrated a day before Dhanteras. The auspicious Hindu festival is being celebrated across India, especially in Maharashtra, on October 28. It marks the beginning of Diwali festivities.
What is Vasu Baras?
Vasu Baras is celebrated on Dwadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha that falls in the month of Kartik, which is being observed on Monday, October 29 this year. Devotees worship the mother cow, considered the most nurturing creature on this earth, on this day. Vasu Baras is intensively celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujarat. In North India, the festival is known as Govatsa Dwadashi. Although the names of these two festivals differ, their essence remains the same. Also Read
| Ayodhya's Ram temple gears up for its first Diwali, aims to create world record
The day dedicated to sacred cows is auspicious as devotees vow to protect them apart from worshipping them. Traditionally, devotees offer food to the holy animal, adorn them and apply turmeric and tilak on their foreheads with kumkum.
Given below are 5 wishes, WhatsApp messages to share with loved ones on Govatsa Dwadash:
Wishing you a blessed Vasu Baras! May this auspicious day bring health, prosperity, and endless happiness to you and your family." Happy Vasu Baras! May the blessings of Lord krishna bring abundance, peace, and good fortune into your life today and always. Also Read
| Delhi air quality slips to 'very poor' ahead of Diwali
On this Vasu Baras, may you be blessed with prosperity, a bountiful harvest, and the loving protection of divine energies. As we honour the holy cow on this holy Vasu Baras, may your life be filled with divine blessings and good fortune . Wishing you a blessed and joyous Vasu Baras! May your home be filled with happiness, love, and prosperity on Govatsa Dwadash. Also Read
| Planning to invest this Diwali? These are the sectors you can explore Muhurat timings
According to Drik Panchang, shubh muhurat timings are as follows:
MENAFN28102024007365015876ID1108823224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.